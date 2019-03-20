Zacks: Analysts Expect Kinsale Capital Group Inc (KNSL) to Announce $0.50 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) will announce $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.53. Kinsale Capital Group posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $2.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kinsale Capital Group.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The firm had revenue of $56.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.43 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on KNSL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSL opened at $68.32 on Friday. Kinsale Capital Group has a 12 month low of $49.63 and a 12 month high of $69.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 27th. This is a positive change from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.88%.

In other news, Director Frederick L. Jr. Russell sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $57,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,815.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $663,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $847,650 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,989,000 after acquiring an additional 264,220 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 920,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 920,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 659,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,115,000 after acquiring an additional 68,926 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 481,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,719,000 after acquiring an additional 49,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, energy, excess casualty, general casualty, product liability, professional liability, life sciences, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, public entity, inland marine, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance.

