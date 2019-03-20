Zacks: Analysts Expect Box Inc (BOX) to Post -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Box Inc (NYSE:BOX) will announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have made estimates for BOX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.06) to ($0.04). BOX reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BOX will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for BOX.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. BOX had a negative net margin of 22.13% and a negative return on equity of 381.77%. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, November 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on BOX from $32.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered BOX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair began coverage on BOX in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of BOX stock traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $19.95. The stock had a trading volume of 821,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. BOX has a one year low of $15.64 and a one year high of $29.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.78 and a beta of 1.50.

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,060,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,124,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,499,138.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.90, for a total value of $567,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 205,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,750 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,567,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,397,000 after buying an additional 919,030 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in BOX by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 13,567,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $324,397,000 after buying an additional 919,030 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BOX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,820,418 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,770,000 after buying an additional 587,397 shares during the period. SQN Investors LP lifted its position in BOX by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. SQN Investors LP now owns 3,955,464 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,768,000 after buying an additional 1,589,667 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in BOX by 456.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,843,317 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,115,000 after buying an additional 1,512,201 shares during the period. 65.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their enterprise content from anywhere or any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features.

