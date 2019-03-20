Zacks: Analysts Expect Bloomin’ Brands Inc (BLMN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.13 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) will report $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bloomin’ Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.15 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. Bloomin’ Brands posted sales of $1.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bloomin’ Brands will report full year sales of $4.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.18 billion to $4.24 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.32 billion to $4.37 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Bloomin’ Brands.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 178.97%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have commented on BLMN. Bank of America cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Shares of BLMN traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.36. 108,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,953. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.33. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,422,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 19.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,104,179 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,802,000 after acquiring an additional 973,390 shares during the period. Tyvor Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 159.6% in the third quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 1,555,536 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,784,000 after acquiring an additional 956,233 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,485,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,468,000 after acquiring an additional 566,831 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,271,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $22,743,000 after buying an additional 464,300 shares during the period. 93.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

See Also: Balanced Fund

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bloomin’ Brands (BLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.