Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sony Corp (SNE) to Post $0.19 EPS

Equities analysts expect Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sony’s earnings. Sony posted earnings per share of ($0.12) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 258.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sony will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $6.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $4.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.95. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Sony.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 1st. The company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $2,401.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2,676.17 billion. Sony had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $234.08 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SNE shares. ValuEngine raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Macquarie lowered Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.91 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.32.

Shares of SNE stock traded down $1.87 on Wednesday, hitting $43.66. 104,198 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,162,408. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $57.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.36. Sony has a 1-year low of $42.43 and a 1-year high of $61.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNE. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Sony by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,018,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,464,000 after purchasing an additional 602,923 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Sony by 639.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,202 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sony by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,450,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,973,000 after acquiring an additional 392,800 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,675,000. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sony by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 581,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,094,000 after buying an additional 181,864 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

