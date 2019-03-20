YPF SA (YPF) Receives $20.60 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of YPF SA (NYSE:YPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on YPF shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of YPF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YPF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 26th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of YPF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,700,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of YPF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. GAM Holding AG grew its position in shares of YPF by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 160,197 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,475,000 after buying an additional 49,380 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of YPF by 271.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,489 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 14,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its position in shares of YPF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,752,834 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $73,431,000 after buying an additional 164,330 shares during the last quarter. 24.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:YPF opened at $14.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. YPF has a one year low of $11.98 and a one year high of $23.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.26.

About YPF

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). It is also engages in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

