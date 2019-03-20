Yintech Investment (YIN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Yintech Investment (NASDAQ:YIN) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, Morningstar.com reports. The firm had revenue of $41.43 million for the quarter. Yintech Investment had a negative net margin of 78.02% and a negative return on equity of 6.48%. Yintech Investment updated its Q1 2019 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ YIN opened at $6.52 on Wednesday. Yintech Investment has a 12 month low of $3.97 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Yintech Investment stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Yintech Investment Holdings Ltd – (NASDAQ:YIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Yintech Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th.

About Yintech Investment

Yintech Investment Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides trading and investment services for online spot commodity trading in the People's Republic of China. The company facilitates the trading by individual customers of gold, silver, and other precious metals and commodities on three exchanges, Shanghai Gold Exchange, Tianjin Precious Metals Exchange, and Guangdong Precious Metals Exchange in China.

