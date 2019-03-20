Xenith IP Group Ltd (XIP) Announces $0.03 Interim Dividend

Xenith IP Group Ltd (ASX:XIP) announced a interim dividend on Friday, March 1st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.033 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

ASX:XIP opened at A$1.83 ($1.30) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $162.35 million and a PE ratio of -11.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.36. Xenith IP Group has a 1-year low of A$1.10 ($0.78) and a 1-year high of A$1.85 ($1.31).

Xenith IP Group Limited provides intellectual property (IP) services relating to the identification, registration, management, commercialization, and enforcement of IP rights in Australia and internationally. The company primarily offers IP services relating to patents, trademarks, and designs. It serves corporations, research institutes, educational institutions, small to medium enterprises, start-up companies, and entrepreneurs; domestic professional services firms; and foreign associates, including offshore IP and law firms.

