Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (XHR) Position Cut by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:XHR) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,660 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.10% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 27,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. 76.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE XHR opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $25.90.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $275.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.26 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in premium full service and lifestyle hotels, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,239 rooms, across 17 states and the District of Columbia.

