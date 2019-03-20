W&T Offshore (WTI) Shares Up 6.9% After Insider Buying Activity

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI)’s share price shot up 6.9% during trading on Monday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $6.54 and last traded at $6.49. 2,934,813 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 2,610,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.07.

Specifically, insider David M. Bump sold 10,000 shares of W&T Offshore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,719 shares in the company, valued at $295,482.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shahid Ghauri purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $42,070.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

WTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

The company has a market capitalization of $934.55 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.88.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the third quarter worth $102,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the third quarter worth $140,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its holdings in W&T Offshore by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in W&T Offshore in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. 63.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W&T Offshore Company Profile (NYSE:WTI)

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

