W&T Offshore, Inc. (WTI) Position Trimmed by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 874,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,286 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in W&T Offshore were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W&T Offshore by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,180,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,864,000 after buying an additional 1,053,062 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in W&T Offshore by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 895,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,400,000 after buying an additional 96,649 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in W&T Offshore during the third quarter worth approximately $102,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its position in W&T Offshore by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 15,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in W&T Offshore by 14.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,180,823 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,864,000 after buying an additional 1,053,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on WTI. Zacks Investment Research lowered W&T Offshore from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered W&T Offshore from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.25.

WTI opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $934.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 2.88. W&T Offshore, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.62 and a 52 week high of $9.88.

In other news, insider David M. Bump sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 54,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,482.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shahid Ghauri bought 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $42,070.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 33.76% of the company’s stock.

W&T Offshore Profile

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, acquires, explores for, and develops oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It holds working interests in approximately 49 offshore fields in federal and state waters.

