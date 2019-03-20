Wowbit Price Reaches $0.0186 on Exchanges (WWB)

Wowbit (CURRENCY:WWB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. During the last seven days, Wowbit has traded 7% lower against the dollar. Wowbit has a market capitalization of $5.17 million and $1.41 million worth of Wowbit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wowbit token can currently be purchased for about $0.0186 or 0.00000457 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000055 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003397 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000367 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Wowbit is a token. Wowbit’s total supply is 1,111,111,111 tokens and its circulating supply is 277,777,778 tokens. Wowbit’s official message board is wowoonet.com/news.html . The official website for Wowbit is wowoonet.com

Wowbit can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wowbit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wowbit should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wowbit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

