Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Reduces Stake in Continental Resources, Inc. (CLR)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC reduced its position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 18.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 465,881 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 107,785 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $18,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 207.8% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 832 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Continental Resources by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm bought 883,977 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.49 per share, with a total value of $39,328,136.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLR stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.37. The stock had a trading volume of 13,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,799,414. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $35.54 and a one year high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.46.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.07). Continental Resources had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Continental Resources to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Continental Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $62.00 target price on Continental Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

