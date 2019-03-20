Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC Has $27.25 Million Position in DISH Network Corp (DISH)

Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 98.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091,220 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 542,000 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Quantitative Strategies LLC’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $27,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in DISH Network by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 12,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in DISH Network by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DISH Network during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James Defranco bought 25,000 shares of DISH Network stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,378,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,463,225. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 175,000 shares of company stock worth $4,909,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, reaching $31.23. 45,684 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,655,973. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.59. DISH Network Corp has a 12 month low of $23.22 and a 12 month high of $40.03.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 19.71%. DISH Network’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DISH Network Corp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DISH has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DISH Network from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DISH Network in a report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, HSBC cut DISH Network from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.71.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

