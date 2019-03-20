Worldpay Inc (WP) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 531 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Worldpay were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WP. Marsico Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Worldpay by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Marsico Capital Management LLC now owns 220,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 18,722 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth $47,604,000. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in Worldpay by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 11,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 5,845 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth $2,888,000. Finally, Engle Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Worldpay in the 4th quarter worth $25,619,000. 90.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Worldpay alerts:

In related news, insider Christopher A. Thompson sold 13,592 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.65, for a total transaction of $1,340,850.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Royal Cole sold 61,257 shares of Worldpay stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.14, for a total transaction of $5,889,247.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WP. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Worldpay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $138.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Worldpay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen cut shares of Worldpay from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho cut shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Buckingham Research cut shares of Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.65.

Shares of NYSE WP opened at $107.16 on Wednesday. Worldpay Inc has a 1 year low of $70.41 and a 1 year high of $112.00. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. Worldpay had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. Worldpay’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Worldpay Inc will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Worldpay Inc (WP) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/worldpay-inc-wp-shares-sold-by-brinker-capital-inc.html.

Worldpay Company Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Vantiv Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services to merchants and financial institutions in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services and Financial Institution Services. The Merchant Services segment offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management to national merchants, and regional and small-to-mid sized businesses.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP).

Receive News & Ratings for Worldpay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worldpay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.