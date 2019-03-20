Workspace Group plc (WKP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,045 ($13.65).

WKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank raised Workspace Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.81) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.

WKP stock opened at GBX 1,024 ($13.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,176 ($15.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all  we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.

