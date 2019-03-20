Workspace Group plc (WKP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 1,045 ($13.65).
WKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Workspace Group to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 900 ($11.76) in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank raised Workspace Group to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Monday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 980 ($12.81) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Tuesday, December 11th.
WKP stock opened at GBX 1,024 ($13.38) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion and a PE ratio of 11.66. Workspace Group has a twelve month low of GBX 778 ($10.17) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,176 ($15.37). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Workspace is focused on helping businesses perform at their very best. The Workspace Advantage is our unique customer offer and is open to all we provide inspiring, flexible work spaces with super-fast technology in dynamic London locations. Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages 3.8 million sq.
