Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (WWD) Stake Lessened by Stone Run Capital LLC

Stone Run Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,825 shares during the period. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock makes up about 2.3% of Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Stone Run Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock worth $3,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ING Groep NV increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 8,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 139.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 16,433 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia purchased a new stake in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc.Common Stock by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,107,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,844,000 after purchasing an additional 129,821 shares during the last quarter. 74.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WWD traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.85. 1,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,965. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has a twelve month low of $68.40 and a twelve month high of $97.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.22. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $652.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $583.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Woodward, Inc.Common Stock will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock’s payout ratio is currently 16.88%.

In related news, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.60, for a total transaction of $1,138,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,919,364. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas A. Gendron sold 24,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.48, for a total value of $2,268,464.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,192,407.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 278,310 shares of company stock valued at $25,887,325 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WWD. BidaskClub upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Woodward, Inc.Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Wood & Company reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Woodward, Inc.Common Stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Woodward, Inc.Common Stock to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Woodward, Inc.Common Stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

Woodward, Inc.Common Stock Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, motors, and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

