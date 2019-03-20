Wills Financial Group Inc. Has $1.14 Million Stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV)

Wills Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,516 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Athena Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Colrain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,228,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,000,183. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Southwest Airlines Co has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $64.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.51.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The airline reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The business had revenue of $5.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 15.09%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Imperial Capital reduced their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (down from $60.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Macquarie cut shares of Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $58.00 target price (up from $54.00) on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.29.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/wills-financial-group-inc-has-1-14-million-stake-in-southwest-airlines-co-luv.html.

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates a passenger airline that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a total of 750 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 99 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.