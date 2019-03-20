Wills Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE)

Wills Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 310,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,583 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up 4.3% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wills Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $5,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FPE. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 63,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $388,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 185,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,537,000 after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,153,000 after acquiring an additional 11,406 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE stock traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $19.03. The company had a trading volume of 155,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,107,563. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12 month low of $17.76 and a 12 month high of $19.78.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 21st. This is a boost from First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%.

