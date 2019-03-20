Williams-Sonoma (WSM) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-4.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.67-5.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.72 billion.Williams-Sonoma also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $4.50-4.70 EPS.
A number of research firms have weighed in on WSM. Evercore ISI began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Wednesday. They set an in-line rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Williams-Sonoma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $59.67.
Shares of WSM traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,745,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,295,291. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.94. Williams-Sonoma has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $73.99.
Williams-Sonoma Company Profile
Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It operates through two segments, E-commerce and Retail. The company offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, including cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, bathroom accessories, rugs, curtains, lighting, tabletop, outdoor, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.
Featured Article: 12b-1 Fees
Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.