William Blair Weighs in on 3M Co’s Q3 2019 Earnings (MMM)

3M Co (NYSE:MMM) – William Blair lifted their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for 3M in a report issued on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now forecasts that the conglomerate will earn $2.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.74. William Blair also issued estimates for 3M’s Q4 2019 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MMM. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective (down previously from $230.00) on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $213.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on 3M from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $214.57.

Shares of MMM opened at $209.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. 3M has a 52-week low of $176.87 and a 52-week high of $237.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.03. 3M had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 16.33%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $1.44 dividend. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 14th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.07%.

In related news, EVP Joaquin Delgado sold 4,897 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.30, for a total transaction of $1,015,148.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,807,494.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Inge G. Thulin sold 13,499 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,699,800.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 230,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,091,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,551 shares of company stock valued at $14,335,468 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. 66.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

