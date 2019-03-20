Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 1,542 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,542 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 567.7% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2,506.7% during the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new position in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $485,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,493,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Beatriz R. Perez sold 21,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $1,060,139.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,645 shares in the company, valued at $4,517,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Bank of America set a $55.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on The Coca-Cola and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $45.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.51. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12-month low of $41.45 and a 12-month high of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.05.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 43.91% and a net margin of 20.20%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantbased beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

