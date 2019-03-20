Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM) Position Increased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 22,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. Ruffer LLP increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,893,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,701,000 after buying an additional 3,139,032 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,272,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,745,000 after buying an additional 2,735,450 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,172,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 588.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,077,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,364,000 after buying an additional 1,776,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 28,155,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,718,000 after buying an additional 1,034,124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity restated an “average” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.08, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 8.04. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of $15.08 and a 1-year high of $22.94.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

