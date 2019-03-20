WEX (WEX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.64-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.10 million.WEX also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.22-2.22 EPS.
Shares of WEX traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.81. The company had a trading volume of 650,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. WEX has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $203.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.
WEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.30.
WEX Company Profile
WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.
