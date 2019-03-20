WEX (WEX) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

WEX (NYSE:WEX) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.64-1.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $375-385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.10 million.WEX also updated its FY 2019 guidance to $2.22-2.22 EPS.

Shares of WEX traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.81. The company had a trading volume of 650,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,457. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. WEX has a 1-year low of $131.35 and a 1-year high of $203.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

WEX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Sunday, January 6th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $198.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of WEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating and issued a $186.00 target price on shares of WEX in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of WEX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $196.30.

In other WEX news, insider Nicola S. Morris sold 992 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.05, for a total transaction of $182,577.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,180,624.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WEX Company Profile

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment and processing services.

