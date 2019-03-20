Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 300.00% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.
Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.
