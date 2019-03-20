Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a report released on Wednesday. They currently have a $6.00 price objective on the auto parts company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 300.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems stock opened at $1.50 on Wednesday. Westport Fuel Systems has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 232,620 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 97,334 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,983,000. Marathon Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 48.3% in the 3rd quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 123,445 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 40,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 6,601,583 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,805,000 after purchasing an additional 305,571 shares during the last quarter. 25.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc Joint Venture segments. The company designs, manufactures, and sells compressed natural gas (CNG) and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) components and systems, such as pressure regulators, injectors, electronic control units, valves, and filters, as well as bi-fuel, mono-fuel, and dual-fuel LPG and CNG conversion kits for passenger cars, light-duty trucks, and medium-duty vehicles, including original engine manufacture (OEM), delayed OEM, and aftermarket segments.

