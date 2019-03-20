Westover Capital Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Tractor Supply (TSCO)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 201 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 570.9% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In related news, Director Edna Morris sold 4,174 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.07, for a total value of $400,996.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $184,070.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steve K. Barbarick sold 47,011 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $4,599,086.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 108,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,654,176.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Monday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.74. The company had a trading volume of 8,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.10. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $58.27 and a one year high of $98.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 36.86%. Research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 25th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.77%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: This piece of content was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/westover-capital-advisors-llc-trims-stake-in-tractor-supply-tsco.html.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.