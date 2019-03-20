Westover Capital Advisors LLC Sells 65,043 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 238,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,043 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 7.5% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $11,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. Cito Capital Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,188,000. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $231,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,850,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,436,000 after acquiring an additional 495,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 529,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,659,000 after purchasing an additional 20,040 shares during the period.

FLOT traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.83. 77,892 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1237 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

