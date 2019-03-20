Westover Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.16 Million in American Express (AXP) Stock

Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,665 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. American Express accounts for approximately 1.4% of Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in American Express by 9,218.5% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,340,593 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,819 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,447,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,751,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861,701 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter valued at about $532,450,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 9,700.1% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 4,829,970 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $49,285,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,393,693 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $680,864,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Bank of America set a $108.00 price target on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.80 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Express from $113.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.66.

In other American Express news, Chairman Stephen J. Squeri sold 12,500 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $1,287,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Petrino sold 2,444 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.11, for a total value of $261,776.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,591 shares in the company, valued at $813,072.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Express stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.96. The company had a trading volume of 60,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,188,386. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.11. American Express has a 12-month low of $89.05 and a 12-month high of $114.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The payment services company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $10.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.54 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 17.08%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.28%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

