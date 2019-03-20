Westover Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in BP plc (BP)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 32,202 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BP were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in BP by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,203,070 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $977,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099,444 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in BP by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,921,446 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $549,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,902 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in BP by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,395,325 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $394,191,000 after acquiring an additional 152,503 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BP by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,320,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after acquiring an additional 179,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BP by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,015,386 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $303,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,327 shares during the last quarter. 10.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on BP. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on BP in a research note on Tuesday, December 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded BP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.74.

Shares of BP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $44.31. 1,389,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,970,833. The company has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. BP plc has a 12 month low of $36.28 and a 12 month high of $47.83.

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $75.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.78 billion. BP had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 3.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that BP plc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. BP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.21%.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

