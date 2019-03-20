Westover Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 504 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)

Westover Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 193.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of MUB traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $110.30. The stock had a trading volume of 95,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,117,707. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.42 and a 52-week high of $110.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2467 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from iShares National Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Westover Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 504 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (MUB)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this news story on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this news story can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/westover-capital-advisors-llc-acquires-504-shares-of-ishares-national-muni-bond-etf-mub.html.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.