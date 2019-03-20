Westhaven Ventures (WHN) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Westhaven Ventures Inc (CVE:WHN) shares rose 8.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.93. Approximately 153,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 236,808 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.25.

About Westhaven Ventures (CVE:WHN)

Westhaven Ventures Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal properties include the Shovelnose gold property covering an area of 18,768 hectares located to the city of Merritt, British Columbia; the Prospect Valley gold property covering an area of 10,871 hectares located to the west of Merritt, British Columbia; and the Skoonka Creek property covering an area of 2,783 hectares situated in Lytton, British Columbia.

