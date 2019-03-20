Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (MNP) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 21st

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd Inc (NYSE:MNP) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.0575 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MNP opened at $14.30 on Wednesday. Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd has a fifty-two week low of $13.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07.

About Western Asset Municipal Partners Fnd

Western Asset Municipal Partners Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade tax exempt securities issued by municipalities.

