Werner Enterprises, Inc. (WERN) Receives $41.62 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.62.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 7th.

NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $33.10. The company had a trading volume of 7,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,375. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Werner Enterprises has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $42.80.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $646.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $649.70 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.13%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WERN. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 150.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 145.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 40.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Werner Enterprises during the third quarter worth approximately $106,000. 68.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

