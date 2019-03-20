Wentworth Resources (WEN) Price Target Cut to GBX 42

Wentworth Resources (LON:WEN) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Peel Hunt from GBX 44 ($0.57) to GBX 42 ($0.55) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target suggests a potential upside of 82.61% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:WEN opened at GBX 23 ($0.30) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $42.36 million and a P/E ratio of -6.57. Wentworth Resources has a 12 month low of GBX 17.16 ($0.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 23.50 ($0.31).

Wentworth Resources Company Profile

Wentworth Resources Limited, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas and other hydrocarbons. Its principal assets include the Rovuma onshore block covering an area of approximately 2,500 square kilometers located in northern Mozambique; and the Mnazi Bay concession covering an area of approximately 756 square kilometers situated in south-eastern Tanzania.

