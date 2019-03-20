Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms In-Line Rating for Accenture (ACN)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $181.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $165.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.07 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $157.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $148.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold acn” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.57.

Get Accenture alerts:

ACN stock opened at $166.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $175.64.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The information technology services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. Accenture had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $341,740.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 37,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $5,115,265.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,767,533.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,033 shares of company stock worth $8,466,177 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Accenture by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.