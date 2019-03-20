Wells Fargo & Co Reaffirms In-Line Rating for Accenture (ACN)

Accenture (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “in-line” rating reissued by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $181.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $165.00. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.90% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $161.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Bank of America upgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.07 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. SunTrust Banks set a $157.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $148.00 target price on Accenture and gave the company a “hold acn” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.57.
ACN stock opened at $166.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.11. Accenture has a 1-year low of $132.63 and a 1-year high of $175.64.
In other news, General Counsel Chad T. Jerdee sold 2,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $341,740.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,775 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 37,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $5,115,265.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 368,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,767,533.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,033 shares of company stock worth $8,466,177 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACN. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in Accenture by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hanson McClain Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson McClain Inc. now owns 339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Arizona LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. WealthTrust Arizona LLC now owns 359 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.94% of the company’s stock.
About Accenture
Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.
