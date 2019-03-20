Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Sells 28,000 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (KNX)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC cut its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 28,000 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC owned about 0.07% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 34,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $853,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

KNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (down from $43.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

In related news, VP Shannon Breen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $34,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP James E. Jr. Updike sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.43, for a total transaction of $292,512.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,510,508 shares of company stock valued at $40,515,045. Corporate insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KNX stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $32.18. 28,910 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,723,933. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $23.27 and a 1 year high of $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.38%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

