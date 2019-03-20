Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC Acquires Shares of 22,500 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR)

Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 22,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 553.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 22,403 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total value of $3,067,642.79. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 351,016 shares in the company, valued at $48,064,620.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 4,615 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total transaction of $598,057.85. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 298,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,655,012.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,111 shares of company stock valued at $43,107,436 in the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPWR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.88.

MPWR traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $141.57. The stock had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,004. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.99 and a 12-month high of $152.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.31. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $153.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 50.21%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

