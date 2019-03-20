Weidai (WEI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Weidai (NYSE:WEI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect Weidai to post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter.

NYSE WEI opened at $11.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $825.92 million and a PE ratio of 10.70. Weidai has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $13.63.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Weidai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Weidai in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Weidai in a research note on Friday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily mall and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

