Wedbush Comments on Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc’s Q1 2019 Earnings (PLYM)

Plymouth Industrial Reit Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) – Research analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.38. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Plymouth Industrial Reit’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.70 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $2.57 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Plymouth Industrial Reit alerts:

Plymouth Industrial Reit (NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $13.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 million.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PLYM. Sandler O’Neill initiated coverage on Plymouth Industrial Reit in a research report on Tuesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plymouth Industrial Reit from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th.

NYSEAMERICAN:PLYM opened at $16.49 on Monday. Plymouth Industrial Reit has a 1 year low of $10.95 and a 1 year high of $18.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLYM. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 9,637 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 18,843 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial Reit by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 79,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 27,304 shares during the period.

Plymouth Industrial Reit Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Story: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.