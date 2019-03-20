Weatherford International (WFT) Bonds Trading 1.3% Higher

An issue of Weatherford International plc (NYSE:WFT) bonds rose 1.3% against their face value during trading on Wednesday. The high-yield issue of debt has a 5.125% coupon and will mature on September 15, 2020. The bonds in the issue are now trading at $87.00. Price moves in a company’s bonds in credit markets often predict parallel moves in its share price.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WFT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Weatherford International in a research report on Sunday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Weatherford International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Weatherford International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Weatherford International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.07.

Get Weatherford International alerts:

Shares of WFT stock remained flat at $$0.80 during trading on Wednesday. 13,288,598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,426,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $798.18 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.20. Weatherford International plc has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $3.75.

Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Weatherford International plc will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WFT. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Weatherford International by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 34,476,124 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,272,000 after purchasing an additional 11,221,106 shares in the last quarter. Scepter Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,590,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 504.5% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 11,243,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,383,492 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 247.2% in the fourth quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 11,063,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 7,876,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Weatherford International by 82.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,202,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,617,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788,965 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Weatherford International (WFT) Bonds Trading 1.3% Higher” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/weatherford-international-wft-bonds-trading-1-3-higher.html.

About Weatherford International (NYSE:WFT)

Weatherford International plc, an oilfield service company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing and fluid systems, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, and surface well testing and multiphase flow measurement services.

Read More: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Weatherford International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weatherford International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.