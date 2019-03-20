Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Highwater Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.34. The stock had a trading volume of 3,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,008,133. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $124.85 and a twelve month high of $162.36.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Purchases 83 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)” was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright law. The original version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/wealthcare-advisory-partners-llc-purchases-83-shares-of-vanguard-growth-etf-vug.html.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading: Straddles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.