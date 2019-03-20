Wayfair (W) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Equities researchers at Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

W has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 11th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Wayfair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wayfair from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wayfair has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.99.

Shares of W opened at $168.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.06. Wayfair has a twelve month low of $60.53 and a twelve month high of $172.79.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.58) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Wayfair will post -7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, insider Steven Conine sold 4,000 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $368,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 77,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,150,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steve Oblak sold 4,255 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $697,862.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,721,874.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 196,836 shares of company stock worth $27,373,852. 37.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of W. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 7,322.2% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.

