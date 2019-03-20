Wayfair Inc (W) Insider Sells $697,862.55 in Stock

Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) insider Steve Oblak sold 4,255 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $697,862.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 120,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,721,874.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Steve Oblak also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, March 1st, Steve Oblak sold 153 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.88, for a total transaction of $25,685.64.
- On Friday, February 1st, Steve Oblak sold 152 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.83, for a total transaction of $16,542.16.
- On Wednesday, January 2nd, Steve Oblak sold 180 shares of Wayfair stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.31, for a total transaction of $15,895.80.
Shares of W stock opened at $168.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $15.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 2.06. Wayfair Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.53 and a fifty-two week high of $172.79.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on W shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Wayfair in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wayfair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 11th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Wayfair from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $117.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wayfair from $108.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.99.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in W. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Wayfair by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,773,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,899,000 after buying an additional 927,813 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,227,000. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,169,000. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in Wayfair by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,761,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,199,000 after buying an additional 332,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Wayfair by 7.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,761,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,199,000 after buying an additional 332,832 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wayfair Company Profile
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers approximately 10 million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers a selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, such as Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, DwellStudio, Perigold, and Birch Lane.
