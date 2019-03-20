Walker River Resources (WRR) Shares Up 8.7%

Walker River Resources Corp (CVE:WRR)’s share price shot up 8.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 120,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,904,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 million and a PE ratio of -24.00.

Walker River Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It holds 100% interest in Sleeper-Lapon Canyon gold project that consists of 19 leased and 17 lode claims located in the Mineral County, Nevada.

