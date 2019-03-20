Wagerr Achieves Market Cap of $14.88 Million (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 20th. One Wagerr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0825 or 0.00002043 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit, Crex24, Livecoin and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Over the last week, Wagerr has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $14.88 million and approximately $12,947.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wagerr Profile

Wagerr is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 201,698,471 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,318,857 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wagerr is www.wagerr.com

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Livecoin and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wagerr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wagerr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

