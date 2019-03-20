Wacker Neuson (WAC) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WAC has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €26.10 ($30.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.44) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.57 ($32.05).

Shares of WAC opened at €21.86 ($25.42) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €16.17 ($18.80) and a twelve month high of €30.24 ($35.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rebar tier; frequency converters; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; air dehumidifiers; demolition products, such as breakers and saws; light towers and generators; pumps; and heaters.

