Wacker Neuson (WAC) Given a €21.00 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.42) price target on Wacker Neuson (ETR:WAC) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

WAC has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €26.10 ($30.35) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €36.50 ($42.44) price objective on shares of Wacker Neuson and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €27.57 ($32.05).

Shares of WAC opened at €21.86 ($25.42) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11. Wacker Neuson has a twelve month low of €16.17 ($18.80) and a twelve month high of €30.24 ($35.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

About Wacker Neuson

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and Asia-Pacific. It operates through Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services segments. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rebar tier; frequency converters; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; air dehumidifiers; demolition products, such as breakers and saws; light towers and generators; pumps; and heaters.

