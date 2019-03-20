Voya Financial Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (VOYA)

Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 1,085 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,679% compared to the typical daily volume of 61 put options.

In other Voya Financial news, Director Ruth Ann M. Gillis purchased 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.60 per share, for a total transaction of $46,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph V. Tripodi purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.45 per share, with a total value of $74,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,075. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,911 shares of company stock worth $1,175,087 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,333 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,819,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Voya Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $67,212,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 214,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,591,000 after acquiring an additional 63,625 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 114.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 907,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,425,000 after acquiring an additional 484,977 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 30,183 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period.

Voya Financial stock opened at $50.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Voya Financial has a one year low of $36.66 and a one year high of $55.27.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. Voya Financial had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 10.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Voya Financial will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 27th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VOYA shares. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $59.00 price target on Voya Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Voya Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.78.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

