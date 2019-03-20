Volution Group (FAN) Given New GBX 180 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Volution Group (LON:FAN) had its price objective upped by Berenberg Bank from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 180 ($2.35) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Peel Hunt raised their target price on shares of Volution Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 185 ($2.42) and gave the company an add rating in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 226 ($2.95) target price on shares of Volution Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Volution Group from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 201.20 ($2.63).

LON:FAN opened at GBX 177 ($2.31) on Tuesday. Volution Group has a 1 year low of GBX 140 ($1.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 220 ($2.87). The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $348.90 million and a P/E ratio of 26.42.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a GBX 1.60 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 0.92%. Volution Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.60%.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Reading purchased 5,000 shares of Volution Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 147 ($1.92) per share, with a total value of £7,350 ($9,604.08).

Volution Group

Volution Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies ventilation products to residential and commercial construction markets in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Ventilation Group and OEM (Torin-Sifan). The company's products include unitary extractor fans for use in bathrooms and kitchens; MVHR and MEV systems; rigid, semi-rigid, and flexible ducting products and accessories; mechanical heat recovery units; air handling units and fan coils; commercial ventilation products; underfloor heating, heated towel rails, radiators, and storage and panel heaters; wall, box, and tower fans, as well as portable air conditioners; hand dryers and insect killers; and sensors, controllers, and ducting products.

