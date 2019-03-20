Voleon Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in SLM Corp (SLM)

Voleon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 227,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000. Voleon Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.05% of SLM at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in SLM by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 10,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in SLM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 564,857 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in SLM by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 30,021 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in SLM by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,450 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ SLM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.43. 59,075 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,111,614. SLM Corp has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $12.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.50.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. SLM had a net margin of 26.07% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business had revenue of $382.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that SLM Corp will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.21%.

In other SLM news, EVP Paul F. Thome sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $277,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 208,049 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,343.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Boyles sold 68,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.20, for a total transaction of $761,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,679 shares in the company, valued at $758,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,805 shares of company stock worth $1,047,625. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SLM. ValuEngine cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SLM in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SLM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.18.

SLM Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the origination, servicing, and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

