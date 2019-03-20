Voleon Capital Management LP Invests $9.90 Million in NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Stock

Voleon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 250,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 756.7% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 85,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 75,397 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 26,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 11,584 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 169,507 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 39,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NRG. ValuEngine upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on NRG Energy from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Macquarie set a $48.00 price target on NRG Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $43.00 price target on NRG Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.57.

In other NRG Energy news, SVP David Callen sold 41,011 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total transaction of $1,715,490.13. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,577.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 18,571 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $732,068.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,878 shares of company stock worth $3,758,695 in the last 90 days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NRG stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.92. 54,170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,859. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 0.78. NRG Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $43.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Voleon Capital Management LP Invests $9.90 Million in NRG Energy Inc (NRG) Stock” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/03/20/voleon-capital-management-lp-invests-9-90-million-in-nrg-energy-inc-nrg-stock.html.

NRG Energy Company Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.1 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers. It generates electricity using natural gas, coal, oil, solar, nuclear, wind, fossil fuel, and nuclear sources.

See Also: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NRG Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG).

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.