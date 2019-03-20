Vodafone Group (VOD) Given a GBX 243 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a GBX 243 ($3.18) price target on Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Numis Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Monday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Vodafone Group from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. Macquarie set a GBX 125 ($1.63) target price on shares of Vodafone Group and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.01) target price (down from GBX 230 ($3.01)) on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 197.05 ($2.57).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 147.26 ($1.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion and a PE ratio of -5.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.54. Vodafone Group has a 52 week low of GBX 131 ($1.71) and a 52 week high of GBX 214.60 ($2.80).

In other news, insider David Thomas Nish acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 132 ($1.72) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($34,496.28).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

